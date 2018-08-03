Wasilla Welfare Check Turns into Drug Bust with Unruly Driver

Alaska Native News Aug 3, 2018.

A welfare check on a driver on Foothills Boulevard in Wasilla turned into a drug bust with an unruly suspect on Thursday afternoon a trooper post in the trooper dispatch.

A trooper on patrol initiated a welfare check on the driver of a red Chevy Blazer at 4:58 after he was seen possibly passed out behind the wheel. As troopers were making contact with the driver, identified as 33-year-old Gregory J Knapp, they saw a large amount of suspected methamphetamine in plain view in the vehicle.

Upon verifying the drug, officers placed Knapp under arrest and put him into the back of the unmarked trooper vehicle. But, Knapp was able to open the door of the patrol vehicle in an attempt to flee. But, the trooper was able to detain Knapp who fought with him as he was being further restrained. The trooper, who suffered minor injuries in the scuffle, was treated and released from the hospital.

Other trooper units responded to the scene, and upon their arrival, Knapp was transferred to a cage-equipped patrol vehicle.

An investigation of the methamphetamine seized at the scene would be found to weigh 22.83 grams with a street value of over $5,000.







Knapp was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II, Assault IV-Law Enforcement Officer, Escape IV, and Resisting Arrest. It was also found that Knapp was under conditions of release for a prior Weapons Misconduct conviction and was so also charged with Violation of Conditions of Release.

He was held without bail pending arraignment.