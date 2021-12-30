Anchorage W@oman Charged with Manslaughter/DUI after Running Over Family Member in Mountain View Wednesday





Anchorage police responded to an address in the North Bliss/Thompson Avenue area following a report of a vehicle/pedestrian collision with serious injuries at 9:48 am on Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, APD opened an investigation that found that 33-year-old Crystalen M. Saccheus had, while backing up, run over an adult family member. When run over, the victim became lodged under the Ford Explorer. Saccheus, who police say was intoxicated, drug the victim several feet down the roadway causing serious injuries.

Medics arrived to lend aid to the victim, but he would die a short time later and be declared deceased by the medics.

The Major Collisions Investigative Unit responded to the scene and North Bliss was closed down between Mountain View Drive and Thompson area was closed down as the scene was processed.

As a result of the investigation at the scene, Saccheus was taken into custody, charged with DUI and Manslaughter and transported to Hiland Correctional where she was remanded on the charges.

Because the incident is considered a Domestic Violence crime, the victim’s name was not released to the public.

APD announced the roadway was reopened by 3:10 pm.



