BLM Seeks Input by March 22 on Proposed Dalton Highway Recreation Fees







FAIRBANKS, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comment by March 22, 2021 on its proposal to implement new overnight camping fees at four campgrounds along the Dalton Highway for the first time in 10 years.

The BLM proposes in 2021 to raise the Marion Creek Campground fee from $8 to $10 per night and in 2022 or 2023 to start charging $10 per night at three previously free campgrounds to help pay for maintenance and improvements. A new fee is also proposed for a previously free RV dump station at Five Mile Campground.

Fees have not increased at Marion Creek Campground since 2008, and fees have not been charged at Five Mile, Arctic Circle, and Galbraith Lake campgrounds since they were developed in the 1990s. The new and increased fees would also make BLM fees consistent with similar recreational opportunities offered by the state and other federal agencies in the region.

In addition to establishing permanent campsites, area campgrounds will get new picnic tables and fire rings. Other amenities included in some campgrounds are pull-through sites, garbage collection, and vaulted toilets.

“While the fee changes are relatively small, they’ll make a big difference for improving and maintaining campgrounds,” said Tim La Marr, the BLM’s Central Yukon field manager. “They are also part of the BLM’s efforts to improve access to recreation on public lands, respond to increased visitation to the Dalton Highway area and support Alaska’s tourism economy.”







Learn more about the proposed fees, campground amenities and improvements in the Dalton Highway Recreation Fee Site Business Plan.

The proposed fees are detailed in the table below:

Recreation Site Existing Fee Proposed Fee Marion Creek $8 $10 Arctic Circle $0 $10 Galbraith Lake $0 $10 Five Mile $0 $10 Five Mile RV Dump Station Use Fee $0 $5

The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act of 2004 requires that all fees collected from recreation sites be reinvested for services, maintenance, and improvements to the sites. Fees may be adjusted from time to time to reflect changes in costs, due to inflation, and to ensure a fair return for the use of public lands.

Public comments will be accepted during a 30-day comment period that runs through March 22, 2021. Comments may be submitted to:

Mail: Central Yukon Field Office

Attn: Recreation Fee Proposals

222 University Avenue

Fairbanks, AK 99709-3816

Email: CentralYukon@blm.gov

Questions about the proposed fees may be directed to Assistant Field Manager Bill Hedman at 907-474-2375.

###





