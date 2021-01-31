CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021







DHSS today announced 140 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 133 were residents in: Anchorage (45), Bethel Census Area (18), Bethel (11), Kusilvak Census Area (10), Eagle River (7), Wasilla (6), Fairbanks (4), Kodiak (4), Tok (4), Juneau (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Chugiak (2), North Pole (2), Soldotna (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area – Copper River (2) and one each in Girdwood, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kenai, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Ketchikan, Kotzebue, Nome, Sitka, Unalaska, Utqiaġvik and Yukon-Koyukuk Census area.

Seven new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Aleutians East Borough: four in seafood industry

Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation

Nome: one with purpose under investigation

Juneau: one with purpose in mining

Two resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 52,470 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,746

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 22.84 cases per 100,000. Many regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. One region is at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 142.25 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 32.88 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 23.43 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 22.95 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 19.8 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 19.11 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 18.47 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 13.18 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8.81 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 4.19 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 3.94 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 133 Alaska residents, 68 are male, 64 are female and one is unknown. 13 are under the age of 10; 26 are aged 10-19; 27 are aged 20-29; 24 are aged 30-39; 16 are aged 40-49; 13 are aged 50-59; seven are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and four are aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,179 hospitalizations and 260 deaths, with one new hospitalization and no deaths reported yesterday.

There are currently 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4%.

TESTING – A total of 1,495,885 tests have been conducted, with 30,013 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.54%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 90,777 dose #1 and 24,495 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 115,273 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

CHANGES COMING TO DATA HUB – Watch for a new and improved layout of the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub which will bring users a cleaner layout and new dashboard elements. Visit the data hub for a preview at data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 29. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





