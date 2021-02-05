Clam Gulch Man Arrested for Robbery in Kasilof DV Incident







A Clam Gulch man was arrested in a Kasilof domestic violence incident and slapped with charges that included robbery and assault on Thursday night, troopers reported.

AST responded to a Kasilof address after receiving a call reporting a domestic assault and opened an investigation.

51-year-old Craig Fales of Clam Gulch, who has had two prior DV convictions in the past ten years, was reported to have assaulted a family member, then forcefully took a cell phone valued at over $750 and threatened the victim with a metal shovel. It was found that he prevented the victim from calling 911 when he took their phone.







Troopers say that “Fales was arrested for first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree assault, and interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime.”

Fales was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility to await arraignment.





