Fire Marshals Investigate Cause of Fatal Aniak House Fire

Alaska Native News Mar 5, 2019.

A Fairbanks Deputy Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of a house fire in Aniak that occurred on Sunday.

Troopers were notified of a serious residential fire in the southwest community of Aniak at 6:58 am on Sunday.

According to the report, an adult female in the home smelled smoke emanating from a bedroom in the house and went in and attempted to extinguish the flames, troopers reported. The woman was unsuccessful and received injuries and smoke inhalation when she attempted to put out the fire.







She reported that she believed a family member was in the bedroom when the fire broke out.

The home was a total loss and when the fire burned out, the remains of an adult male was discovered in the rubble.

Aniak and Bethel-based troopers responded and secured the scene.

On Monday, a Deputy Fire Marshal responded to the village to investigate the cause and origin.