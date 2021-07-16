Fourth-of-July DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign Results Are In







July 16, 2021 (Statewide) – The Annual National Anti-DUI campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over High Visibility Enforcement Effort statistics are in. Additional Troopers were patrolling Alaska’s roadways from July 2 through July 6. During that time, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers had the following contacts:

For period 7/2/2021 through 7/6/2021

– 7 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 0 felony DUI Arrests

– 10 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

– 21 REDDIs reported with 17 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI

– 17 damage only crashes 2 injury crashes and 1 fatal collision were investigated by troopers

– Of the 488 citations issued, 339 were issued for speeding and 3 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations

Alaskans can continue to help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness. Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.

Funding for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign was funded by grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

###





