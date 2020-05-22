Ketchikan Man Arrested for Second Time in a Month on Domestic Violence Charges

Alaska Native News on May 22, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at 8:43 pm on Thursday night on Forest Park Drive after getting a call from that location, troopers said.

When they arrived at the scene, their investigation found that 31-year-old Michael Guthrie had assaulted a family member, then prevented that individual from calling in the DV crime using a phone. He was taken into custody on charges of Assault IV-DV and Interfering with the Report of a DV.

Further investigation would reveal that Guthrie was on conditions of release on a prior DV Assault that occurred last month. His conditions were to not reside with the victim and to not consume alcohol, both conditions that he was found to be violating. He was additionally charged with two counts of VCOR.

Guthrie was remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Facility and held with no bail set.





