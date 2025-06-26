Learn about the health benefits of Alaska berries









Registered dietitian and University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service agent Leslie Shallcross will discuss the potential health benefits of eating Alaska’s berries in a free statewide webinar.

Shallcross will cover identifying, picking, and preserving berries, as well as the beneficial compounds and nutrients in different berry species.

The Zoom webinar is Wednesday, July 9, from noon-1 p.m.

Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/BerryNutrition.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at mjohansson@alaska.edu or 907-786-6313.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.



