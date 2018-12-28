Sentencing Remand No-Show Nabbed in Early Morning Traffic Stop

- Home
Troopers nabbed a passenger during an early morning traffic stop on Friday and remanded him to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, AST reported Friday.
AST patrol officers pulled over a vehicle exhibiting “numerous violations” on Williwaw Way at 6:47 am and when checking identification of occupants, would find that a passenger, identified as 27-year-old Ethan Kerr of Wasilla, was wanted for failure to remand for the previous conviction of Burglary.
Kerr was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was remanded without bail to serve his two-year incarceration.