Still No Sign of Missing White Mountain Man after Six-Day Search

Alaska Native News Nov 10, 2018.

Nome-based Alaska State Troopers report that there is still no resolution to a six-day search for a 63-year-old White Mountain man that broke through the ice at the mouth of the Fish River and Golovin Bay on Sunday.

According to the trooper report, Lincoln Simon went through the ice on Sunday and managed to call his family at 2:54 pm and relay the circumstances and location of his accident. Simon had been on his ATV at the time of the incident.

Search and Rescue out of Golovin as well as other searchers set out to the location and would find personal items that they believe belonged to Simon but did not locate Simon or his ATV.

Searchers in a helicopter and airboat were unsuccessful in the search that was hampered by inclement weather, poor ice conditions and other factors, troopers said. These same conditions also hampered the ability of divers and other underwater assets from being deployed.







Private, commercial and AST assets also scoured the area and eventually an Alaska Wildlife aircraft would locate the ATV under the ice at the mouth of the Fish River, but, found no signs of Simon.

The search for Simon continues.