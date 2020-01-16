Three Arrested in Wasilla Assault-DV Incident

Alaska Native News on Jan 16, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Thursday morning that an Assault-DV carried out by a Wasilla teen resulted in multiple arrests at a residence off of Grumman Street on Wednesday evening.

Troopers responded to the Grumman Street residence following a report of an Assault taking place there at 7:30 pm Wednesday. Upon their arrival, they opened an investigation that showed that 19-year-old Bobby Washington III had assaulted a family member.

As a result, troopers decided to place Washington under arrest for Assault-DV. As they attempted to arrest Washington, he “advanced towards Troopers with a knife, resisted arrest and physically assaulted a Trooper causing minor injuries,” AST reports. It was at this time that Bobby Washington II, age 47, interfered with the arrest and so was also taken into custody. A third individual, Nancy Toston, age 41 was also arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct.







Bobby Washington III was charged with Assault IV-DV, Assault III, Assault IV on a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest. Washington II was charged with Interfering with an Arrest, and Toston with Disorderly Conduct.

All three were remanded to the Mat_Su Pretrial Facility where the teen was held without bail pending arraignment, whilt the older Washington and Toston were released on their own recognizance.