Hundreds of Thousands form ‘Red Line’ Around the Hague





The red line the government has failed to set.



Hundreds of thousands of people dressed in red marched through the streets of The Hague on Sunday to demand more action against the “genocide” in Gaza.

NGOs such as Amnesty International, Save the Children, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), and Oxfam organized the demonstration, which ran through the city to the International Court of Justice. The protesters were all dressed in red, creating a “red line”.

Organisers described it as the country’s largest demonstration in two decades. Many waving Palestinian flags and some chanting “Stop the Genocide”, the demonstrators turned a central park in the city into a sea of red on a sunny afternoon.

“The Dutch cabinet still refuses to draw a red line. That is why we do it, for as long as necessary,” Marjon Rozema of Amnesty International Netherlands said in a statement.

Protesters walked a 5-kilometer loop around the city center of The Hague to symbolically create the red line that the government has failed to set.

And what a red line it is!!! The Hague, The Netherlands, now. Protest against Netanyahu’s genocide in Gaza. Approximately 200.000 participants. #rodelijn #redline #israel pic.twitter.com/T2s5Mf1wgo — Whispering (@AnnetinMokum) June 15, 2025

