Remains of Missing 10-Year-Old Found in East Kotzebue

Alaska Native News Sep 14, 2018.

On the eighth day of the active, and extensive search for Kotzebue child 10-year-old Ashley Johnson-Barr, Alaska State troopers revealed in a late Friday evening report that they have located the remains of that child.

In a brief statement on Friday AST said, “After eight days, the search for Ashley has come to an unfortunate end. Late this afternoon, Ashley was located deceased by law enforcement and volunteer canvas teams in an area east of the City of Kotzebue. Alaska State Troopers, the FBI, Kotzebue Police Department, and the Northwest Arctic Borough extend our sincerest condolences to Ashley’s family, friends, and community. They continued, “Investigation <of the>remains <is>ongoing. No additional information is available at this time; further updates will be provided as more details are available.”

10-year-old Ashley has been missing since Thursday of last week. She was last seen at the Rainbow Park around 6 pm. Searchers scoured the western portion of Kotzebue after her cell was found near the corporation offices near Kotzebue’s shoreline.

It has yet to be revealed by the investigators if the discarding of the cellphone in the outermost western area of the community was a deliberate attempted misdirection by person or persons that may be connected in the case.

Alaska State Troopers say, the “Investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time; further updates will be provided as more details are available.”