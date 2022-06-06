Remains of Wasilla Woman sent for Autopsy after her Discovery near her Big Lake Cabin





The Alaska State Troopers have opened an investigation into the death of a Wasilla woman found near her Big Lake cabin.

The search for 38-year-old Stacy Jacobson was initiated after family members reported her missing on Friday morning. They reported to troopers that they had last seen her on May 31st, and despite searching, were unable to locate her.

Troopers traveled to a cabin she owned in the Big Lake area and took up a search in the surrounding area with the assistance of MAT SAR. Their search led them to a heavily wooded area near her cabin and soon she was discovered deceased.

Troopers revealed no details into her death and say an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

Jacobson’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.



