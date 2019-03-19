Soldotna Woman Arrested on Weapons Charges following DV Incident

A distraught Soldotna woman with a handgun prompted a state trooper response to a Soldotna residence on Monday evening, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch.
Troopers responded to the address at 6: 52 pm on Monday in reference to a woman who had fired a handgun in the home while issuing threats. They contacted 56-year-old Cynthia Kaye Harris at the residence following their arrival.
The investigation at the scene revealed that Harris, while intoxicated, fired a handgun while threatening a family member and also threatened to harm herself.
As a result of the investigation, troopers placed Harris under arrest on charges of Assault III-DV, and Misconduct Involving Weapons II&IV.
She was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility with no bail pending arraignment.