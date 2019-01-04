U.S. Army Alaska Soldier Found Dead

- Home
HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Army officials today announced the death of a U.S. Army Alaska Soldier at his home in North Pole Wednesday, Jan. 2.
Alaska State Troopers discovered the body of Sgt. Jorden Thomas Williams, 25, during a welfare check requested by his family in the Lower 48.
Williams, a military working dog handler with the 549th Military Working Dog Detachment, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at Fort Wainwright, joined the Army from Cambridge, Ohio, in December 2013. He was assigned to Fort Wainwright in November 2014 and had deployed to Qatar from September 2015 to May 2016 and to Afghanistan from June 2017 to February 2018.
Williams’ awards included the Army Commendation Medal with “C” device to denote it was awarded for his actions in a combat situation, two Army Commendation Medals, a Good Conduct Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, a NATO Medal and a Combat Action Badge.
Williams’ death is under investigation by AST and the Army Criminal Investigation Command.