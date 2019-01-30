Kodiak Burglar Leaves Behind Phone during Early Tuesday Mill Bay Incident

Alaska Native News Jan 30, 2019.

Troopers report that they have determined the identity of a burglar who entered a Mill Bay home in Kodiak on Tuesday during the early morning hours and have forwarded charges to the District Attorney’s office.

The homeowners were alerted to a stranger’s presence in the home by the family dog and one of the homeowners, who was upstairs, went downstairs and found the suspect in the kitchen.

The homeowner shoved the burglar, believed to be in his 20s, out of the home’s door. It was then that the suspect told the homeowner that he had dropped his phone while in the home and asked the homeowner to call it.







The homeowners called 911 at 2:41 am and reported the incident. The response to the call and the ensuing investigation would lead troopers to the possible identity of the suspect.

When told about the phone, the homeowners said on Facebook, the responding trooper laughed and said that at least the suspect left a calling card.

AST stated that the identity of the suspect will not be revealed until formally charged.