Boreal Owls Perform by Daylight

Department of Public Safety Publishes Statewide Drug Seizure Data
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – For the first time, the Department of Public Safety has developed a dashboard to inform the public on efforts the Alaska State Troopers are taking…
AMHS M/V Columbia Incident Reported
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – After docking in Bellingham, WA early in the morning on 6/29/18, the Alaska Marine Highway System’s M/V Columbia crew discovered black smoke in the vessel’s…
First Bering Straits, Norton Sound Resiliency Workshop Held in Nome
JBER, ALASKA – The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM), in partnership with Kawerak Inc., hosted a rural resiliency workshop for the Bering Straits and…
Remains of Fairbanks Man Jerry Attla Pulled from Chena River after being Missing a Month
The remains of Fairbanks resident 26-year-old Jerry Attla was pulled from the waters near the…
Repeat Kodiak Car Thief Captured after Employee Call-in
Alaska State Troopers and Kodiak police responded and took an Old Harbor woman into custody…
Anchorage Man Gives up Barricade after SWAT Deploys Gas into Vehicle
An Anchorage SWAT team deployed gas into a vehicle and took the motorist into custody…
Wasilla Man Arrested on Five Warrants for Fifteen Felony and Misdemeanor Charges Tuesday Night
A Wasilla man is sitting in jail awaiting arraignment on five felony and misdemeanor warrants after he…
Richard Cannon Facing Multiple Charges including Robbery and Fail to Register as a Sex Offender
At 3:12 PM on June 23, 2018, a citizen called Police Dispatch and reported that…
Vietnam Expects Economic Boom from EU Trade Deal
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A trade deal with the European Union…
Motorist at Charlottesville Rally Charged with Hate Crimes
A motorist who allegedly plowed his vehicle into a…
DNA on Napkin and Family Tree Constructed from Internet Solves 32 Year Old Tacoma Cold Case
A Washington state man was arrested on June 20th…
Would You Like Meth with those Fries?
In a Thursday raid on a Wendy’s restaurant in…
Flight Attendants at Elevated Risk of Several Forms of Cancer
Boston, MA – U.S. flight attendants have a higher…
Trump Administration, Ignoring 95% Of Health Care Groups, Finalizes Association Rule
Washington, D.C. – The Trump Administration just announced new mandates…
Study: Alaska fishermen suffer high rate of health problems
Alaska salmon fishermen have a significantly higher rate of…
Congressman Young Supports Efforts to Combat Opioid Crisis
Washington, D.C. – This week, the U.S. House of…
FAA and UAF Spark Interest in Drones at Camp
Twenty-one middle school students built, learned how to operate…
Our Solar System’s First Known Interstellar Object gets Unexpected Speed Boost
Using observations from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and ground-based…
Federal Government Releases National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Plan
A new multiagency report outlines how the U.S. could…
Marine Debris Legislation Sponsored by Congressman Young Passes Out of Committee
Washington, D.C. – Wednesday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure…
Trump: Deport Illegal Immigrants Immediately, No Court Hearings
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for immediately…
Nikki Haley Attacks UN Report on US Poverty
Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United…
Trump’s Immigration Actions Could Shape Midterm Election
WASHINGTON — This week could turn out to be pivotal…