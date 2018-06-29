Boreal Owls Perform by Daylight

State
Department of Public Safety Publishes Statewide Drug Seizure Data

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – For the first time, the Department of Public Safety has developed a dashboard to inform the public on efforts the Alaska State Troopers are taking…

AMHS M/V Columbia Incident Reported

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – After docking in Bellingham, WA early in the morning on 6/29/18, the Alaska Marine Highway System’s M/V Columbia crew discovered black smoke in the vessel’s…

First Bering Straits, Norton Sound Resiliency Workshop Held in Nome

JBER, ALASKA – The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM), in partnership with Kawerak Inc., hosted a rural resiliency workshop for the Bering Straits and…

General News

Remains of Fairbanks Man Jerry Attla Pulled from Chena River after being Missing a Month

The remains of Fairbanks resident 26-year-old Jerry Attla was pulled from the waters near the…

Repeat Kodiak Car Thief Captured after Employee Call-in

Alaska State Troopers and Kodiak police responded and took an Old Harbor woman into custody…

Anchorage Man Gives up Barricade after SWAT Deploys Gas into Vehicle

An Anchorage SWAT team deployed gas into a vehicle and took the motorist into custody…

Wasilla Man Arrested on Five Warrants for Fifteen Felony and Misdemeanor Charges Tuesday Night

A Wasilla man is sitting in jail awaiting arraignment on five felony and misdemeanor warrants after he…

Richard Cannon Facing Multiple Charges including Robbery and Fail to Register as a Sex Offender

At 3:12 PM on June 23, 2018, a citizen called Police Dispatch and reported that…

Vietnam Expects Economic Boom from EU Trade Deal

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A trade deal with the European Union…

Motorist at Charlottesville Rally Charged with Hate Crimes

A motorist who allegedly plowed his vehicle into a…

DNA on Napkin and Family Tree Constructed from Internet Solves 32 Year Old Tacoma Cold Case

A Washington state man was arrested on June 20th…

Would You Like Meth with those Fries?

In a Thursday raid on a Wendy’s restaurant in…

Flight Attendants at Elevated Risk of Several Forms of Cancer

Boston, MA – U.S. flight attendants have a higher…

Trump Administration, Ignoring 95% Of Health Care Groups, Finalizes Association Rule

Washington, D.C. – The Trump Administration just announced new mandates…

Study: Alaska fishermen suffer high rate of health problems

Alaska salmon fishermen have a significantly higher rate of…

Congressman Young Supports Efforts to Combat Opioid Crisis

Washington, D.C. – This week, the U.S. House of…

FAA and UAF Spark Interest in Drones at Camp

Twenty-one middle school students built, learned how to operate…

NASA Live: Earth Views from the Space Station

Our Solar System’s First Known Interstellar Object gets Unexpected Speed Boost

Using observations from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and ground-based…

Federal Government Releases National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Plan

A new multiagency report outlines how the U.S. could…

Marine Debris Legislation Sponsored by Congressman Young Passes Out of Committee

Washington, D.C. – Wednesday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure…

Trump: Deport Illegal Immigrants Immediately, No Court Hearings

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for immediately…

Nikki Haley Attacks UN Report on US Poverty

Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United…

Trump’s Immigration Actions Could Shape Midterm Election

WASHINGTON — This week could turn out to be pivotal…

The Arctic and Alaska Science
Boreal Owls Perform by Daylight

Just beneath the owl box, hung 20 feet up the stem of a balsam poplar, the backyard barbeque continued late into the evening. Despite the thwap of badminton…

Warming in the North Continues as Predicted

Just outside my window here at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, workers are drilling into the asphalt of a parking lot using a truck-mounted rig. They twist a…

Is Big Always Better? Maybe not

Over the past 20 years, the South Olga Lakes on Kodiak Island has produced nearly half a million sockeye salmon per year on average. This fishery is historically…

Pink Salmon — Too Much of a Good Thing?

Of the five species of salmon that swim Alaska waters, the pink is by far the most plentiful. Some scientists think the fish is an overabundant predator that…

Rural

Alaska Air National Guard Rescue Crews Save Injured Climber

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska —An Alaska Air National Guard rescue team saved the life of a climber early Sunday morning after he sustained traumatic injuries in a…

Two Arrested after Incident on Yukon River

Two Saint Marys men are in custody after an alcohol-fueled incident on the Yukon River near Mountain Village on Saturday night, according to the trooper dispatch. Troopers…

At Sea

AMHS M/V Columbia Incident Reported

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – After docking in Bellingham, WA early in the morning on 6/29/18, the Alaska Marine Highway System’s M/V Columbia crew discovered black smoke in the…

Congressman Young Votes to Protect Endangered Salmon

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young voted in support of H.R 2083, the Endangered Salmon and Fisheries Predation Prevention Act. Congressman Young is an original…

Alutiiq Word of the Week & Museum News

Chiniak-Alutiiq Word of the Week-June 24th

Cingiyaq–Chiniak Cingiyaq yaqsigtuq Sun’amek kaarakun.–Chiniak is far from Kodiak by car. Follow the highway forty-five miles southeast of the city of Kodiak and you will arrive in…

Karluk-Alutiiq Word of the Week-June 17th

Kal’ut, Kal’uq–Karluk Kal’uni sullianga.–I was born in Karluk. The Alutiiq village of Karluk lies on the southwestern shore of Kodiak Island. Tucked between treeless rolling hills, the…

Fishermen's News Online

Too Early to Tell on Impact of Tariffs

While the US and China are in a war of words involving tariffs on billions of dollars in imports to each country, the seafood industry in the…

PFDs Save Lives, But Many Still Don’t Wear Them

Fatal falls overboard keep commercial fishing in the top ranks of most dangerous jobs in America, and yet many commercial harvesters still resist wearing the personal floatation…

Events/Notices

DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of 2018/2019 Winter Ferry Schedule

(Juneau, AK) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities proposed Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) schedule for October 2018 through April 2019 is now available…

Acid Society

Trump Administration Ignores Deepwater Horizon Lessons on Spill Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS— The Trump administration is ignoring advice from the bipartisan commission that investigated the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster as officials move to repeal offshore drilling safety…

NOAA Fisheries-Alaska Fisheries Science Center

Questions about the Annual Extent of Cold Water in the Southeastern Bering Sea Loom Large

Researchers are curious to see if they will come across a “cold pool” during this year’s annual Southeastern Bering Sea Shelf Bottom Trawl Survey given the unusually…

Op/Ed and the Editor

Canada Fight Back!

After reading the article “Canada Criticized by Washington State After Cleanup Exercise,” (June 10, 2018 Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail) I am compelled to write to the…

